Point, Kucherov score in SO, lead Lightning past Sabres 2-1

By JONAH BRONSTEIN
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 10:10 pm < a min read
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov scored in a shootout and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 on Saturday night.

Tyler Johnson scored in regulation for the Lightning and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves as Tampa Bay bounced back on the second night of a back-to-back after losing 5-2 in Pittsburgh on Friday.

The Lightning have won three of four and seven of nine on the road.

Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and Robin Lehner made 31 saves for Buffalo, which has lost four of five — and all three meetings with Tampa Bay this season.

The Sabres were without leading scorer Kyle Okposo. The left wing injured his ribs in Thursday’s win over Arizona and will be out at least a week, coach Dan Bylsma said. Okposo has 19 goals and 24 assists in his first season with Buffalo.

