Points well taken: Cincinnati faces UCLA in 2nd round

By master
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 4:21 pm < a min read
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — No. 3 seed UCLA (30-4) vs. No. 6 seed Cincinnati (30-5)

Second round, South region; Sacramento, California; approximately 9:40 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: This could be a good UCLA was the nation’s top-scoring team during the season and put up 97 points against Kent State in its opener. The Bearcats shot 62 percent to set a school NCAA Tournament record and scored 75 points in their opening win over Kansas State.

BRUINS ASSIST: Unselfish play keys the Bruins’ scoring. UCLA leads the nation with 21.6 assists a game, most since Kentucky averaged 21.8 on the way to the 1996 title. The Bruins had 25 against Kent State, led by Aaron Holiday’s 11.

BEARCATS REACH 30: Cincinnati reached 30 wins for the second time with its win over Kansas State, joining the 2001-02 team. With a win over UCLA, the Bearcats will match that team’s school record for victories and reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2012.

LAST TIME: The last Cincinnati-UCLA game was a thriller: The top-seeded Bearcats won 105-101 in double overtime in the 2002 NCAA Tournament.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

