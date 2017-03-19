Sports Listen

Porto draws, misses chance to overtake Benfica in Portugal

By master
and The Associated Press March 19, 2017 7:17 pm < a min read
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — FC Porto missed a chance to take the lead of the Portuguese league after drawing 1-1 at home with Setubal on Sunday.

Porto was chasing a 10th straight league victory that would have moved it above Benfica at the top — one round before the two rivals meet following the international break.

Benfica was held 0-0 at Pacos Ferreira on Saturday.

After Jesus Corona put Porto ahead in first-half injury time, Setubal equalized through Joao Carvalho early in the second half.

Defending champion Benfica is one point above second-placed Porto with eight rounds to go.

“We still control our fate,” said Porto coach Nuno Espirito Santo. “It’s important that we recover from this setback.”

