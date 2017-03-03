Sports Listen

Prairie View A&M slips past Southern 70-64

By master
March 3, 2017
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Tevin Bellinger scored 23 points with 8-for-16 shooting to lead Prairie View A&M to a 70-64 win over Southern on Thursday night.

Ja’Donta Blakely added 15 points and Zachary Hamilton had 10 for Prairie View A&M, which is in a three-way tie for the No. 4 seed in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament with one game remaining in the regular season.

The Panthers (12-19, 9-8) erased a three-point halftime deficit with a 12-2 burst midway through the second half. The go-ahead run was capped with Shaquille Preston’s layup to make it 57-48 with 9:03 to go.

Southern’s LaQuentin Collins cut the gap to 62-60 with just over four minutes left but Bellinger nailed a 3-pointer at the other end to stretch the advantage back to five and the Panthers protected it down the stretch.

Jared Sam and Shawn Prudhomme paced Southern (14-16, 10-7) with 15 points apiece. Tre’lun Banks finished with 10.

