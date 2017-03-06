Sports Listen

Pregame.com Line

By master
March 6, 2017
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at OKLAHOMA CITY 7 (223½) Portland
at DALLAS 10 (205) LA Lakers
Washington (225½) at PHOENIX
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Clemson NC State
Wake Forest 12½ Boston College
Pittsburgh Georgia Tech
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLUMBUS OFF New Jersey OFF
at FLORIDA -121 NY Rangers +111
at BUFFALO -115 Philadelphia +105
at TORONTO -170 Detroit +158
at MINNESOTA -166 St. Louis +156
Carolina -150 at COLORADO +140
at EDMONTON -150 NY Islanders +140
Montreal -160 at VANCOUVER +150
at ANAHEIM -120 Nashville +110

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

