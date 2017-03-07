Sports Listen

Pregame.com Line

By master
March 7, 2017
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Chicago
at MIAMI 4 (205½) Charlotte
at ATLANTA (219) Brooklyn
at MILWAUKEE 5 (212) New York
LA Clippers (211) at MINNESOTA
at NEW ORLEANS 2 (203) Toronto
at INDIANA (206) Detroit
at HOUSTON (215) Utah
at SAN ANTONIO 15 (200) Sacramento
at DENVER OFF (OFF) Washington
at GOLDEN STATE 8 (222½) Boston
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Miami Syracuse
Clemson OFF Duke
W Kentucky UTSA
Rice 11 Southern Miss
UAB Charlotte
Marshall 6 FAU
Coastal Carolina 1 South Alabama
Arkansas St 6 Louisiana-Monroe
Louisiana-Lafayette UALR
Troy 5 Appalachian St
Utah St 4 San Jose St
Wyoming 5 Air Force
San Diego St 8 UNLV
Stanford Arizona St
California 12½ Oregon St
Colorado 10 Washington St
SOUTHERN CAL 11 Washington
Penn St 1 Nebraska
Ohio State Rutgers
UMASS 2 St. Joseph’s
Duquesne 2 Saint Louis
Georgetown 2 St. John’s
Xavier 10 Depaul
TCU Oklahoma
Texas Tech 5 Texas
Mississippi St LSU
Auburn 6 Missouri
National Hockey League
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DALLAS -123 Ottawa +113
Pittsburgh -129 at WINNIPEG +119
at BOSTON -250 Detroit +220

