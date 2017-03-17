Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pregame.com Line

Pregame.com Line

By master
and The Associated Press March 17, 2017 11:31 am < a min read
Share
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Dallas (204) at PHILADELPHIA
at WASHINGTON 8 (211½) Chicago
at DETROIT 4 (200½) Toronto
Boston 8 (219) at BROOKLYN
at MIAMI (205½) Minnesota
Houston 5 (229) at NEW ORLEANS
at PHOENIX 3 (220) Orlando
Milwaukee (214) at LA LAKERS
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Duke 19½ Troy
South Carolina Marquette
North Carolina 27 Texas Southern
Seton Hall 1 Arkansas
Louisville 18½ Jacksonville St
Michigan Oklahoma St
Kentucky 20 N. Kentucky
Wichita St Dayton
Baylor 12 New Mexico St
SMU SOUTHERN CAL
Kansas 23½ Uc Davis
Miami Michigan St
Oregon 15 Iona
Rhode Island 1 Creighton
UCLA 18 Kent St
Cincinnati Kansas St
Saturday
West Virginia Notre Dame
Villanova Wisconsin
Florida 1 Virginia
Florida St 6 Xavier
Butler 4 Middle Tennessee
Purdue 1 Iowa St
Gonzaga 10½ Northwestern
Arizona 4 Saint Mary’s Ca
at SYRACUSE 7 Mississippi
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NY RANGERS -165 Florida +155
at PITTSBURGH -265 New Jersey +235
at CALGARY -203 Dallas +183
at ANAHEIM -201 Buffalo +181

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pregame.com Line
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

EPA employees protest proposed budget cuts to agency

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7199 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.2043 0.0147 2.42%
L 2030 27.9878 0.0250 3.47%
L 2040 30.0890 0.0319 3.99%
L 2050 17.2325 0.0212 4.47%
G Fund 15.2612 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4708 -0.0100 0.94%
C Fund 32.9922 -0.0522 5.95%
S Fund 42.9392 0.0542 4.66%
I Fund 26.3704 0.1832 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.