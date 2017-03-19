Sports Listen

Pregame.com Line

March 19, 2017
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ORLANDO 5 (211) Philadelphia
at CHARLOTTE (204) Atlanta
Utah (192) at INDIANA
at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Washington
at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Denver
Golden State 2 (221) at OKLAHOMA CITY
at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) New York
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at ILLINOIS ST UCF
at TEXAS-ARLINGTON 5 Akron
at ILLINOIS Boise St
at COLORADO ST Cs Bakersfield
at COASTAL CAROLINA Loyola Maryland
at RICE Utah Valley
at WYOMING 9 Umkc
George Washington at ILL.-CHICAGO
UT Martin 1 at CAMPBELL
at LIBERTY PK Samford
at TEXAS A&M CORPUS PK Weber State
Thursday
Gonzaga 3 West Virginia
Arizona 7 Xavier
Friday
Florida Wisconsin
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -140 Buffalo +130
Boston -121 at TORONTO +111
at NASHVILLE -250 Arizona +220
San Jose -140 at DALLAS +130
at EDMONTON -128 Los Angeles +118

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

