Pregame.com Line

By master
March 26, 2017
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at TORONTO (206) Orlando
at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Detroit
at SAN ANTONIO (212) Cleveland
Oklahoma City 1 (206½) at DALLAS
at UTAH OFF (OFF) New Orleans
at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Memphis
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Wyoming 1 at COASTAL CAROLINA
Tuesday
at GEORGIA TECH Cs Bakersfield
TCU at UCF
Saturday
Gonzaga South Carolina
North Carolina Oregon
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NY ISLANDERS -111 Nashville +101
Florida -115 at BUFFALO +105
at CAROLINA -185 Detroit +170
Chicago -123 at TAMPA BAY +113
at ST. LOUIS -280 Arizona +250
at CALGARY -280 Colorado +250

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

