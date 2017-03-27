Sports Listen

Trending:

Agency cuts?Possible furloughs?DISA-like agency for civilian IT?Benefits at risk?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pregame.com Line

Pregame.com Line

By master
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 9:26 pm < a min read
Share
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANA 5 (208) Minnesota
at CHARLOTTE 3 (203) Milwaukee
at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Miami
at ATLANTA (215) Phoenix
at BROOKLYN 3 (221) Philadelphia
at HOUSTON (234) Golden State
at PORTLAND 2 (226½) Denver
Washington 9 (226) at LA LAKERS
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at GEORGIA TECH 2 Cs Bakersfield
TCU at UCF
Wednesday
at UMBC Texas A&M Corpus
at ST. PETER’S 3 Furman
Saturday
Gonzaga South Carolina
North Carolina 5 Oregon
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON OFF Nashville OFF
at CAROLINA -175 Detroit +163
at COLUMBUS -230 Buffalo +210
at PHILADELPHIA -125 Ottawa +115
at TORONTO OFF Florida OFF
at MONTREAL -180 Dallas +165
Washington -116 at MINNESOTA +106
at EDMONTON -125 Los Angeles +115
Anaheim -181 at VANCOUVER +166
at SAN JOSE -116 NY Rangers +106
at NEW JERSEY OFF Winnipeg OFF

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pregame.com Line
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1794: US establishes permanent Navy

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

US Navy Band performs

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6958 0.0028 1.39%
L 2020 25.1062 0.0008 2.42%
L 2030 27.8029 -0.0022 3.47%
L 2040 29.8492 -0.0037 3.99%
L 2050 17.0714 -0.0030 4.47%
G Fund 15.2722 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.6211 0.0238 0.94%
C Fund 32.4465 -0.0335 5.95%
S Fund 42.0909 0.0445 4.66%
I Fund 26.4025 0.0036 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.