Prince scores 17 as Hawks rout Grizzlies 107-90

By CLAY BAILEY
and The Associated Press March 11, 2017 11:44 pm < a min read
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Taurean Prince scored a career-high 17 points to lead a balanced Atlanta attack as the Hawks sent the Memphis Grizzlies to their fifth straight loss, 107-90 on Saturday night.

Prince, the rookie from Baylor, made five of his six shots, including shooting 3 of 4 from outside the arc, as Atlanta shot 50 percent, including 15 of 30 from 3-point range.

Dennis Schroder and Paul Millsap finished with 16 points each for Atlanta. Millsap added 11 rebounds, while Schroder had seven rebounds and eight assists.

JaMychal Green led Memphis with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Mike Conley scored 16. Brandan Wright finished with 10 points.

Memphis, which has shot terribly in recent games, finished the night at 38 percent from the field and converted only five of 29 shots from outside the arc for 17 percent.

Prince scores 17 as Hawks rout Grizzlies 107-90
1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

