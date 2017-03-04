Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Princeton wraps up perfect…

Princeton wraps up perfect Ivy season with 85-48 win

By master
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 8:17 pm < a min read
Share

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Spencer Weisz and Myles Stephens scored 13 points apiece and Princeton took control early and coasted to its 17th straight win, 85-48 over Dartmouth on Saturday to wrap up the 14th perfect season in Ivy League history.

The Tigers (21-6, 14-0) went undefeated in league play for the sixth time — the last coming in 1998 — and will host a semifinal game against the fourth seed next Saturday in the Ivy’s first conference tournament. If they win, they will host the championship game on Sunday.

Princeton, who trailed the Big Green by 10 points in the first half of their last meeting before winning 69-64, took the suspense out early. Weisz had back-to-back layups to start a 13-0 run and Stephens it with a 3-point play and a 3-pointer for an 18-6 lead six minutes into the game.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

The Tigers ended the half with an 11-0 run to lead 52-22 and opened the second half with a 15-2 run to go up by 43.

Advertisement

Steven Cook and Devin Cannady added 11 points each for Princeton, which shot 50 percent, made 11 3-pointers, were a plus-9 in rebounds and only had four turnovers.

Evan Boudreaux led Dartmouth (7-20, 4-10) with 15 points and nine rebounds.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Princeton wraps up perfect…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.