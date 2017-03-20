Pro Rodeo Leaders

|Through March 19
|All-around
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $150,328
2. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $50,177
3. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $41,852
4. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $40,868
5. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas $27,562
6. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $26,572
7. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $24,232
8. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $23,877
9. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. $18,642
10. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $17,521
11. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. $16,644
12. Justin Thigpen, Waycross, Ga. $13,557
13. McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. $12,187
14. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $12,086
15. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas $11,654
16. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. $9,555
17. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. $9,298
18. Morgan Grant, Didsbury, Alberta $8,517
1. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $156,846
2. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $42,716
3. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. $42,274
4. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho $36,850
5. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. $34,554
6. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $30,469
7. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. $28,819
8. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. $25,150
9. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. $24,092
10. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France $23,452
11. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah $23,380
12. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. $19,992
13. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba $17,635
14. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. $17,351
15. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas $16,861
16. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. $15,661
17. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta $14,918
18. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $14,792
19. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. $14,420
20. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. $13,535
1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $166,874
2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $49,280
3. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. $29,272
4. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. $26,770
5. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $26,449
6. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $25,785
7. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah $22,957
8. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. $20,902
9. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. $20,153
10. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $19,482
11. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho $17,676
12. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. $17,581
13. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. $17,220
14. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. $16,116
15. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. $15,904
16. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas $15,535
17. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $15,409
18. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta $14,441
19. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $14,172
20. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. $14,105
1. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $146,209
2. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas $39,368
3. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. $36,378
4. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $31,505
5. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. $25,766
6. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. $24,076
7. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. $22,166
8. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. $21,335
9. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. $19,804
10. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. $19,239
11. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. $18,076
12. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $16,068
13. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. $14,779
14. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. $14,628
15. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. $13,446
16. Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont. $13,055
17. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $12,936
18. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. $12,345
19. Brady Tryan, Huntley, Mont. $11,943
20. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta $11,627
1. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $146,209
2. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. $39,368
3. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile $36,378
4. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $29,407
5. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $27,719
6. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. $23,587
7. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas $22,637
8. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. $21,882
9. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $19,804
10. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas $18,076
11. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. $17,723
12. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $17,540
13. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas $15,861
14. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas $15,856
15. Travis Woodard, Stockton, Calif. $13,974
16. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. $13,446
17. York Gill, Stephenville, Texas $13,023
18. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. $12,779
19. Matt Zancanella, Aurora, S.D. $12,578
20. Cody Hogan, Athens, Texas $12,206
1. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $155,940
2. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $51,203
3. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas $39,832
4. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta $31,704
5. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. $27,235
6. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah $22,065
7. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. $21,796
8. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand $21,167
9. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta $20,248
10. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas $19,526
11. Nat Stratton, Goodwell. Okla. $18,552
12. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah $17,735
13. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah $17,133
14. Tyrell Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. $17,019
15. Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn. $16,846
16. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah $16,125
17. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. $15,571
18. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. $14,466
19. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. $13,926
20. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $13,402
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $142,584
2. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $37,840
3. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. $34,788
4. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $34,061
5. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. $32,360
6. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $32,319
7. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. $31,835
8. J.C. Malone, Plain city, Utah $31,177
9. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $27,995
10. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas $24,032
11. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. $21,178
12. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas $21,148
13. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. $19,070
14. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. $17,771
15. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas $17,089
16. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho $16,657
17. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $15,851
18. Michael Otero, Krum, Texas $15,382
19. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $15,346
20. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. $15,344
1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $141,752
2. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas $26,683
3. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $25,469
4. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. $22,482
5. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $20,168
6. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas $19,905
7. John Bland, Turkey, Texas $18,330
8. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas $17,321
9. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $16,416
10. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $16,323
11. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas $12,572
12. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. $11,340
13. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. $10,306
14. Shay Good, Midland, Texas $10,285
15. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. $9,773
16. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas $8,914
17. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas $8,810
18. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $8,287
19. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. $7,790
20. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. $7,714
1. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. $148,865
2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $45,253
3. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho $42,653
4. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas $39,950
5. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $39,648
6. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah $37,054
7. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas $34,770
8. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. $31,047
9. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas $28,121
10. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $27,815
11. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa $27,789
12. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho $26,129
13. Scottie Knapp, Albuquerque, N.M. $25,872
14. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas $23,944
15. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah $22,440
16. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta $21,479
17. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. $20,653
18. Dave Mason, Burnet, Texas $19,749
19. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. $19,588
20. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas $19,567
1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $175,094
2. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. $58,705
3. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash. $52,137
4. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas $32,885
5. Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas $28,362
6. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas $23,362
7. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wis. $22,843
8. Brooke Rix, Skidmore, Texas $21,194
9. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $19,579
10. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. $19,320
11. Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas $18,624
12. Cayla Small, Bokchito, Okla. $17,645
13. Sabra O’Quinn, Ocala, Fla. $17,240
14. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. $16,660
15. Sammi Bessert, Grand Junction, Colo. $16,614
16. Calyssa Thomas, Harrold, S.D. $16,586
17. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas $16,501
18. Taylor Carver, Broxton, Georgia $14,876
19. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas $13,930
20. Suzanna Hill, McDavid, Fla. $13,169