Pro Rodeo Leaders

By The Associated Press
March 20, 2017
Through March 19
All-around

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $150,328

2. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $50,177

3. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $41,852

4. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $40,868

5. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas $27,562

6. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $26,572

7. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $24,232

8. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $23,877

9. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. $18,642

10. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $17,521

11. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. $16,644

12. Justin Thigpen, Waycross, Ga. $13,557

13. McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. $12,187

14. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $12,086

15. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas $11,654

16. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. $9,555

17. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. $9,298

18. Morgan Grant, Didsbury, Alberta $8,517

Bareback Riding

1. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $156,846

2. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $42,716

3. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. $42,274

4. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho $36,850

5. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. $34,554

6. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $30,469

7. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. $28,819

8. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. $25,150

9. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. $24,092

10. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France $23,452

11. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah $23,380

12. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. $19,992

13. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba $17,635

14. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. $17,351

15. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas $16,861

16. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. $15,661

17. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta $14,918

18. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $14,792

19. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. $14,420

20. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. $13,535

Steer Wrestling

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $166,874

2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $49,280

3. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. $29,272

4. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. $26,770

5. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $26,449

6. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $25,785

7. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah $22,957

8. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. $20,902

9. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. $20,153

10. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $19,482

11. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho $17,676

12. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. $17,581

13. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. $17,220

14. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. $16,116

15. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. $15,904

16. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas $15,535

17. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $15,409

18. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta $14,441

19. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $14,172

20. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. $14,105

Team Roping (header)

1. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $146,209

2. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas $39,368

3. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. $36,378

4. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $31,505

5. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. $25,766

6. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. $24,076

7. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. $22,166

8. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. $21,335

9. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. $19,804

10. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. $19,239

11. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. $18,076

12. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $16,068

13. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. $14,779

14. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. $14,628

15. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. $13,446

16. Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont. $13,055

17. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $12,936

18. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. $12,345

19. Brady Tryan, Huntley, Mont. $11,943

20. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta $11,627

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $146,209

2. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. $39,368

3. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile $36,378

4. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $29,407

5. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $27,719

6. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. $23,587

7. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas $22,637

8. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. $21,882

9. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $19,804

10. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas $18,076

11. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. $17,723

12. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $17,540

13. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas $15,861

14. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas $15,856

15. Travis Woodard, Stockton, Calif. $13,974

16. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. $13,446

17. York Gill, Stephenville, Texas $13,023

18. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. $12,779

19. Matt Zancanella, Aurora, S.D. $12,578

20. Cody Hogan, Athens, Texas $12,206

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $155,940

2. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $51,203

3. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas $39,832

4. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta $31,704

5. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. $27,235

6. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah $22,065

7. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. $21,796

8. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand $21,167

9. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta $20,248

10. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas $19,526

11. Nat Stratton, Goodwell. Okla. $18,552

12. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah $17,735

13. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah $17,133

14. Tyrell Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. $17,019

15. Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn. $16,846

16. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah $16,125

17. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. $15,571

18. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. $14,466

19. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. $13,926

20. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $13,402

Tie-down Roping

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $142,584

2. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $37,840

3. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. $34,788

4. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $34,061

5. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. $32,360

6. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $32,319

7. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. $31,835

8. J.C. Malone, Plain city, Utah $31,177

9. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $27,995

10. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas $24,032

11. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. $21,178

12. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas $21,148

13. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. $19,070

14. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. $17,771

15. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas $17,089

16. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho $16,657

17. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $15,851

18. Michael Otero, Krum, Texas $15,382

19. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $15,346

20. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. $15,344

Steer Roping

1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $141,752

2. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas $26,683

3. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $25,469

4. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. $22,482

5. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $20,168

6. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas $19,905

7. John Bland, Turkey, Texas $18,330

8. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas $17,321

9. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $16,416

10. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $16,323

11. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas $12,572

12. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. $11,340

13. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. $10,306

14. Shay Good, Midland, Texas $10,285

15. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. $9,773

16. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas $8,914

17. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas $8,810

18. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $8,287

19. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. $7,790

20. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. $7,714

Bull Riding

1. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. $148,865

2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $45,253

3. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho $42,653

4. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas $39,950

5. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $39,648

6. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah $37,054

7. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas $34,770

8. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. $31,047

9. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas $28,121

10. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $27,815

11. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa $27,789

12. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho $26,129

13. Scottie Knapp, Albuquerque, N.M. $25,872

14. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas $23,944

15. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah $22,440

16. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta $21,479

17. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. $20,653

18. Dave Mason, Burnet, Texas $19,749

19. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. $19,588

20. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas $19,567

Barrel Racing

1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $175,094

2. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. $58,705

3. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash. $52,137

4. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas $32,885

5. Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas $28,362

6. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas $23,362

7. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wis. $22,843

8. Brooke Rix, Skidmore, Texas $21,194

9. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $19,579

10. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. $19,320

11. Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas $18,624

12. Cayla Small, Bokchito, Okla. $17,645

13. Sabra O’Quinn, Ocala, Fla. $17,240

14. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. $16,660

15. Sammi Bessert, Grand Junction, Colo. $16,614

16. Calyssa Thomas, Harrold, S.D. $16,586

17. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas $16,501

18. Taylor Carver, Broxton, Georgia $14,876

19. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas $13,930

20. Suzanna Hill, McDavid, Fla. $13,169

