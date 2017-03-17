Sports Listen

Prosecutors shelve probe into Germany match threat

By master
and The Associated Press March 17, 2017 8:59 am < a min read
BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors are shelving their investigation into an alleged plan by Islamic extremists to attack a Germany-Netherlands football match in 2015.

Authorities abruptly called off the Nov. 17, 2015, match in Hannover, citing intelligence warnings of an imminent attack, and evacuated the stadium.

No explosives were found and no arrests made at the time, though an usher at the stadium was later put under investigation.

Federal prosecutors said Friday that their investigation “produced no further insights” or information on persons identified in the intelligence tip.

They also found no evidence to support the suspicion against the usher.

The incident occurred four days after Islamic extremists had struck multiple targets in Paris, including the perimeter of a stadium where Germany was playing France.

