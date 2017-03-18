Sports Listen

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Puerto Rico 6, United States 5

By master
March 18, 2017
UNITED STATES PUERTO RICO
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McCutchen rf 3 0 0 0 Pagan lf 4 1 1 0
Stanton rf 1 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 1 1 0
Jones, A cf 4 1 1 1 Correa 3b 3 1 2 1
Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 Beltran dh 4 1 2 1
Arenado 3b 3 1 2 0 Molina c 4 0 1 1
Hosmer 1b 4 0 2 1 Baez 2b 3 1 1 0
Posey c 3 1 1 1 Rosario, E rf 2 1 0 1
Murphy dh 2 0 0 0 Rivera 1b 4 0 0 0
Goldschmidt ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Fuentes cf 2 0 0 0
Crawford ss 3 0 1 2 Hernandez, ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Harrison 2b 4 0 0 0
Totals 33 5 7 6 Totals 31 6 8 4
United States 010 011 002 —5
Puerto Rico 400 002 00x —6

E_Stroman, Arenado. DP_United States 1. Puerto Rico 1. LOB_United States 4. Puerto Rico 5. 2B_Arenado. 3B_Crawford. HR_Posey 1, Jones 1. SB_Baez 3, Correa 1, Rosario 1. SF_Rosario.

IP H R ER BB SO
United States
Stroman L, (0-1) 4 2-3 8 4 4 1 2
Givens 0 1-3 0 2 0 1 0
Miller 1 0 0 0 0 2
Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jones, N 1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Puerto Rico
Lugo W, (1-0) 5 2-3 5 3 3 1 2
Claudio 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Colon 1 0 0 0 0 1
Diaz S, 2 1 2 2 2 1 3

HBP_by Givens (Baez). WP_Diaz.

T_3:09. A_32,463.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
