Puerto Rico 9, Italy 3

By master
and The Associated Press March 12, 2017 6:39 pm < a min read
Italy Puerto Rico
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Nimmo cf 1 1 0 0 Pagan lf 0 0 0 0
Poma lf 2 0 0 0 Lindor ss 0 0 0 0
Andreoli rf-cf 4 1 1 2 Correa 3b 0 0 0 0
Cervelli dh 3 0 0 0 Rivera ph-3b 0 0 0 0
Vaglio ph-dh 1 0 1 0 Beltran dh 0 0 0 0
Segedin lf-rf 3 0 0 0 Rivera ph-dh 0 0 0 0
Chiarini ph 1 0 0 0 Baez 2b 0 0 0 0
Descalso 2b 4 0 0 0 Vargas 1b 0 0 0 0
Colabello 1b 2 0 0 0 Perez c 0 0 0 0
Liddi 3b 3 0 0 0 Aviles rf 0 0 0 0
Butera c 3 1 1 1 Hernandez cf 0 0 0 0
Cecchini ss 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 3 3 3 Totals 34 9 13 8
Italy 210 000 000 —3
Puerto Rico 121 320 000 —9

DP_Italy 2. LOB_Italy 2, Puerto Rico 9. 2B_Pagan, Beltran. 3B_Aviles, Hernandez. HR_Andreoli, Butera, Correa. SF_Lindor.

IP H R ER BB SO
Italy
Lugo L, 0-1 2 1-3 5 4 3 3 0
Romano 0 2-3 2 3 3 2 2
Crepaldi 1 0-0 1 0 0 0 2
Oberto 2 0-0 3 2 2 1 2
Fanti 1 0-0 2 0 0 0 1
Florian 1 0-0 0 0 0 0 2
Puerto Rico
Berrios W, 1-0 5 0-0 2 3 3 1 6
Burgos 1 0-0 0 0 0 0 1
Mejia 1 0-0 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Ramano (Vargas). WP_Crepaldi.

T_2:42. A_11,924.

Puerto Rico 9, Italy 3
