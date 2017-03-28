Sports Listen

Trending:

Pilot problem for Air Force?'Official time' on the riseFeedback for our website?
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Read the full transcript of our online chat with Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS.

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Quinnipiac hires Villanova's Dunleavy…

Quinnipiac hires Villanova’s Dunleavy as head coach

By master
and The Associated Press March 28, 2017 9:46 pm < a min read
Share

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Quinnipiac University on Tuesday hired Villanova associate head coach Baker Dunleavy to be its new head coach.

Dunleavy replaces Tom Moore, who was fired earlier this month after 10 years at the school.

The 34-year-old Dunleavy has been on Jay Wright’s staff at Villanova for seven seasons and helped guide the team to the 2016 national championship.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Dunleavy is the son of former NBA coach and current Tulane head coach Mike Dunleavy Sr. and the younger brother of Atlanta Hawks player Mike Dunleavy Jr.

Advertisement

Quinnipiac finished this season 10-21 and was 7-13 in the MAAC before losing to Niagara in the first round of the conference tournament.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Quinnipiac hires Villanova's Dunleavy…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Andrew Jackson

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Women's History STEM event at Smithsonian

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7225 0.0267 1.39%
L 2020 25.1813 0.0751 2.42%
L 2030 27.9311 0.1282 3.47%
L 2040 30.0108 0.1616 3.99%
L 2050 17.1771 0.1057 4.47%
G Fund 15.2732 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5852 -0.0359 0.94%
C Fund 32.6816 0.2351 5.95%
S Fund 42.4109 0.3200 4.66%
I Fund 26.6125 0.2100 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.