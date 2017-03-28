Quinnipiac hires Villanova’s Dunleavy as head coach

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Quinnipiac University on Tuesday hired Villanova associate head coach Baker Dunleavy to be its new head coach.

Dunleavy replaces Tom Moore, who was fired earlier this month after 10 years at the school.

The 34-year-old Dunleavy has been on Jay Wright’s staff at Villanova for seven seasons and helped guide the team to the 2016 national championship.

Dunleavy is the son of former NBA coach and current Tulane head coach Mike Dunleavy Sr. and the younger brother of Atlanta Hawks player Mike Dunleavy Jr.

Quinnipiac finished this season 10-21 and was 7-13 in the MAAC before losing to Niagara in the first round of the conference tournament.