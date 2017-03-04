Radford’s Hrbek tosses school’s first 9-inning no-hitter

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Radford senior right-hander Danny Hrbek tossed the first nine-inning no-hitter in school history, beating Quinnipiac 4-0 on Saturday.

It was just the third career start on the mound for Hrbek, a native of Effort, Pennsylvania. He allowed only one baserunner in the fourth no-hitter in Radford history , which includes two seven-inning games and a rain-shortened five-inning no-no.

Hrbek (1-1) struck out a career-high eight and threw just 88 pitches — 63 strikes — with the only Quinnipiac baserunner reaching on a throwing error by shortstop Clayton Baine in the third inning.

“To share that moment with my team, coaches and family was really emotional,” Hrbek said in quotes posted on the school’s website. “A moment that I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Adam Whitacre helped preserve the no-hitter with a diving catch down the left-field line in the sixth inning. Hrbek threw just 17 pitches to retire the final nine Bobcats to earn the Highlanders’ first no-hitter since Jason Anderson’s seven-inning win over UNC Asheville in 1995.

“Not much else to say except that the ball was jumping out of Danny’s hand early in the game and he pounded the zone all game long,” Radford coach Joe Raccuia said. “If anyone in this program deserved an accomplishment like that, it was Danny. He is one of the all-time special Radford baseball players.”

Richard De la Cruz stole home in the second as part of a double steal for the first run for Radford (2-8), and Matt Roth drove in two runs.

Taylor Luciani (0-1) took the loss for Quinnipiac (4-5).