Rakell, Getzlaf keep rolling as Ducks drop Blues, 2-1

By DAN GREENSPAN
and The Associated Press March 16, 2017 12:56 am < a min read
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rickard Rakell scored his 30th of the season, Ryan Getzlaf added a short-handed goal and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the St. Louis Blues 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Jonathan Bernier made 26 saves for his fourth straight win as Anaheim passed Calgary for second place in the Pacific Division. The Flames’ 10-game winning streak ended with a 5-2 loss to Boston.

Ivan Barbashev scored his third career goal and Jake Allen made 20 saves, but the Blues’ five-game winning streak was stopped.

St. Louis missed out on its chance to pass Nashville for third place in the Central Division. The Blues still hold the second wild card in the Western Conference, four points ahead of Los Angeles.

Rakell hit the 30-goal mark for the first time in his five-year career by putting the Ducks ahead 5:32 into the first period.

