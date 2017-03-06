Sports Listen

Trending:

EPASocial MediaCOLAWorkforceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
WATCH LIVE HUD Secretary Ben Carson to deliver first address to workforce at 1 p.m. EST

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rangers 3B Beltre says…

Rangers 3B Beltre says he’ll play WBC for Dominican Republic

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 11:02 am < a min read
Share

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre says he will play for the Dominican Republic in the first round of the World Baseball Classic.

The five-time Gold Glove winner said Monday in the Rangers’ spring training clubhouse that he feels better after playing some exhibition games. The 37-year-old Beltre missed the first week of games for Texas because of a strained left calf, an injury he suffered when working out at home before reporting to camp.

The Dominican Republic plays its first WBC game on Thursday in Miami.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Beltre plans to stay in Arizona with the Rangers as long as he can to get treatment and more at-bats before joining the Dominican team in Miami. He was in the Rangers’ lineup for their game Monday against Seattle.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rangers 3B Beltre says…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1902: Permanent U.S. Census Bureau established

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.