Rangers 4, Padres 3

March 25, 2017
San Diego Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Jnkwski cf 2 0 0 0 DShelds cf 4 0 2 0
Cordoba cf 1 1 0 0 Sh.Choo rf 1 0 0 0
Spnnbrg 3b 3 0 1 0 J.Hying pr 1 0 1 0
J.Romak 3b 1 1 1 2 A.Bltre 3b 3 0 0 0
W.Myers 1b 4 1 2 0 Altmann 3b 1 0 0 0
Schimpf 2b 3 0 1 0 M.Npoli dh 3 0 1 0
L.Urias pr 1 0 0 0 J.Loney ph 1 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 N.Mzara lf 2 0 1 0
Srdinas lf 1 0 0 0 Hineman pr 1 1 0 0
Sanchez c 3 0 1 0 E.Andrs ss 3 1 1 2
Torrens c 0 0 0 0 J.Prfar 1b 2 1 0 0
J.Blash lf 3 0 0 0 Rbinson 2b 3 1 1 0
Coleman ss 1 0 0 0 S.Lerud c 2 0 0 0
E.Aybar ss 3 0 0 0 Cntwell c 1 0 0 0
N.Schlz rf 0 0 0 0
J.Chcin sp 2 0 0 0
A.Hdges ph 1 0 1 0
Wallace 1b 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 7 2 Totals 28 4 7 2
San Diego 000 000 030—3
Texas 000 022 00x—4

E_Sanchez (2), Marte (1). DP_San Diego 0, Texas 2. LOB_San Diego 6, Texas 4. 2B_DeShields (1). 3B_Myers (1). HR_Romak (1), Andrus (1). CS_Hoying (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Hancock 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chacin L, 0-1 4 1-3 4 2 1 4 6
Jester 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Torres 1 2 2 2 0 2
Quackenbush 1 1 0 0 0 0
Texas
Perez W, 1-0 5 3 0 0 1 6
Hauschild H, 2 2 1 0 0 0 4
Scheppers 1 1-3 3 3 2 1 2
Cook S, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Garrett Patterson; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:48. A_4,545

