Rangers 4, White Sox 3

March 22, 2017
Chicago Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bourjos cf 4 1 0 0 DShelds lf 3 0 0 0
Andrson ss 4 1 2 1 Sh.Choo dh 3 0 0 0
J.Abreu dh 3 0 2 1 Pr.Beck ph 0 1 0 0
Frazier 3b 4 0 1 0 A.Bltre 3b 1 0 0 0
A.Grcia rf 3 0 0 0 L.Mndez 3b 2 0 0 0
H.Jones rf 1 0 0 0 Ro.Odor 2b 3 0 0 0
C.Asche 1b 2 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 1 1 1 0
Dvidson 1b 1 1 1 1 M.Npoli 1b 2 0 0 0
Sladino 2b 3 0 1 0 J.Prfar 1b 2 0 1 1
Sanchez 2b 1 0 0 0 B.Perez pr 0 1 0 0
Ge.Soto c 2 0 0 0 N.Mzara rf 2 0 1 0
Ro.Pena c 1 0 0 0 J.Hying rf 1 0 0 0
L.Grcia lf 3 0 1 0 C.Gomez cf 2 0 1 0
Brgeois lf 1 0 0 0 C.Pello pr 2 1 1 0
Chrinos c 1 0 0 0
S.Lerud c 1 0 0 1
E.Andrs ss 2 0 1 0
De Leon pr 2 0 1 1
Totals 33 3 8 3 Totals 30 4 7 3
Chicago 200 000 001—3
Texas 000 000 013—4

E_Hamels (1), Andrus (1). DP_Chicago 2, Texas 2. LOB_Chicago 6, Texas 6. 3B_Anderson (1), Gomez (1), Puello (1). HR_Davidson (3). SB_Peter (1). SF_Abreu (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Shields 6 3 0 0 1 6
Purke H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Swarzak H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 0
Covey H, 1 1-3 2 3 3 1 1
Fry BS, 0-2 1-3 0 0 0 2 1
Cooper 0 1 0 0 0 0
Texas
Hamels 4 3 2 1 0 5
Scheppers 2 2 0 0 0 0
Jeffress 1 1 0 0 1 1
Gardewine 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Barnette W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2

HBP_by_Shields (Chirinos).

WP_Fry.

Umpires_Home, Garrett Patterson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:00. A_5,337

