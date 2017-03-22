Rangers 4, White Sox 3

|Chicago
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Bourjos cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|DShelds lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Andrson ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Sh.Choo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Pr.Beck ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Bltre 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|L.Mndez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Jones rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ro.Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Asche 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Dvidson 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|M.Npoli 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sladino 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Prfar 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Sanchez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Perez pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ge.Soto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Mzara rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ro.Pena c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hying rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Gomez cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Brgeois lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pello pr
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Chrinos c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|S.Lerud c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|E.Andrs ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|De Leon pr
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|3
|Chicago
|200
|000
|001—3
|Texas
|000
|000
|013—4
E_Hamels (1), Andrus (1). DP_Chicago 2, Texas 2. LOB_Chicago 6, Texas 6. 3B_Anderson (1), Gomez (1), Puello (1). HR_Davidson (3). SB_Peter (1). SF_Abreu (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Shields
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Purke H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Swarzak H, 1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Covey H, 1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Fry
|BS, 0-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Cooper
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|Hamels
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|Scheppers
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffress
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Gardewine
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barnette W, 1-0
|1 1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_by_Shields (Chirinos).
WP_Fry.
Umpires_Home, Garrett Patterson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:00. A_5,337