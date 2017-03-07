Rangers’ Darvish says no more strange feelings in elbow

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.
|Mar 06, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.6779
|-0.0069
|1.39%
|L 2020
|25.1021
|-0.0247
|2.42%
|L 2030
|27.8223
|-0.0452
|3.47%
|L 2040
|29.8837
|-0.0585
|3.99%
|L 2050
|17.0998
|-0.0389
|4.47%
|G Fund
|15.2513
|0.0030
|0.38%
|F Fund
|17.5012
|0.0043
|0.94%
|C Fund
|32.8805
|-0.1070
|5.95%
|S Fund
|42.8320
|-0.2707
|4.66%
|I Fund
|25.7624
|0.0033
|4.37%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.