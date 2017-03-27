Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rangers-Ducks Sums

Rangers-Ducks Sums

By master
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 12:13 am < a min read
Share
N.Y. Rangers 2 1 0—3
Anaheim 2 1 3—6

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Nash 22 (Staal, Zibanejad), 5:54. 2, Anaheim, Eaves 26 (Getzlaf, Fowler), 8:55. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Stepan 15 (Zuccarello, Kreider), 14:32. 4, Anaheim, Kesler 21 (Getzlaf, Fowler), 18:00 (pp). Penalties_Smith, NYR, Major (fighting), 2:07; Perry, ANA, Major (fighting), 2:07; Perry, ANA, served by Rakell, (holding stick), 2:07; Nash, NYR, (tripping), 3:34; Smith, NYR, (tripping), 17:14.

Second Period_5, Anaheim, Manson 5 (Getzlaf), 9:39 (sh). 6, N.Y. Rangers, Skjei 5 (Vesey, Zibanejad), 13:10. Penalties_Perry, ANA, (slashing), 8:55.

Third Period_7, Anaheim, Cogliano 16 (Kesler), 2:19. 8, Anaheim, Eaves 27 (Rakell, Getzlaf), 4:23. 9, Anaheim, Ritchie 13 (Perry), 18:22. Penalties_Smith, NYR, (tripping), 19:05.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 12-8-8_28. Anaheim 16-9-9_34.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2; Anaheim 1 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 30-18-2 (33 shots-28 saves). Anaheim, Bernier 18-7-3 (28-25).

A_17,174 (17,174). T_2:36.

Referees_Tom Kowal, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Kiel Murchison.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rangers-Ducks Sums
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.