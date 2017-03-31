Rangers’ Hamels, Cashner shut out Royals on 3 hits, 3-0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cole Hamels and Andrew Cashner combined for a three-hitter as the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 3-0 on Friday night.

Hamels allowed three hits, all singles, walked none and faced only 20 batters. He struck out four and threw 45 strikes among 69 pitches.

Cashner pitched in an “A” game for the first time this spring. Returning from right biceps soreness, he walked one, struck out one and faced the minimum of nine batters in three innings to earn a save. He threw 30 pitches, 18 strikes.

No Royals runner advanced past first base.

Elvis Andrus had two hits, including an RBI double during a three-run second inning against Royals starter Ian Kennedy.

Four of Texas’ first five batters in the second inning hit safely. Ryan Rua drove in the first run with a single. After Andrus doubled, Carlos Gomez hit a sacrifice fly for the third run.

Six Kansas City relievers blanked the Rangers on two singles in six innings.

STARTING TIME

Royals: After pitching 12 scoreless innings in his final two starts in Arizona, Kennedy allowed three runs and five hits in two innings. He is scheduled to start on Wednesday at Minnesota.

Rangers: Hamels reduced his spring ERA from 5.79 to 3.52. His first regular-season start would be at home on Wednesday vs. defending American League champion Cleveland.

RANGERS, GEE WORKING ON DEAL

The Rangers and RHP Dillon Gee are working out details of a new major league contract. It would put him on the 40-man roster and enable the team to option him to Triple-A Round Rock without having to pay him the $2 million bonus called for in his minor league deal. He could return when Texas first needs a fifth starter on April 15.

RANGERS ROTATION

Texas manager Jeff Banister said the season-opening rotation would be Yu Darvish, Martin Perez, Hamels and A.J. Griffin.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: RF Jorge Soler (strained oblique) remained out, and could begin the season on the disabled list.

Rangers: 3B Adrian Beltre (tight right calf) ran on Friday, and the Rangers will wait to see how he feels before making a roster move. . RHP Tyson Ross, recovering from surgery to relieve Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, is scheduled to pitch a simulated game on Saturday.

UP NEXT

The Royals and Rangers finish their exhibition schedule on Saturday afternoon in Arlington. RHP Jason Hammel and LHP Jason Vargas will pitch for Kansas City. Texas will start non-roster RHP Allen Webster.