Rangers-Kings Sums

By master
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 1:16 am < a min read
N.Y. Rangers 0 1 2—3
Los Angeles 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Muzzin, LA, (interference), 8:03.

Second Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Stepan 14 (Smith, Zuccarello), 13:02. Penalties_None.

Third Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Mcdonagh 6 (Zuccarello, Zibanejad), 1:50 (pp). 3, N.Y. Rangers, Nash 21 (Girardi, Zibanejad), 18:52. Penalties_Andreoff, LA, major (high sticking), 1:46; Nash, NYR, (holding stick), 2:34; Kreider, NYR, (holding), 7:25; Kreider, NYR, (interference), 13:02; Forbort, LA, (roughing), 13:02; Kreider, NYR, (hooking), 15:35.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 8-7-5_20. Los Angeles 6-14-10_30.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 1 of 2; Los Angeles 0 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Raanta 16-8-2 (30 shots-30 saves). Los Angeles, Quick 5-3-1 (19-17).

A_18,230 (18,118). T_2:32.

Referees_Tom Kowal, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Kiel Murchison.

