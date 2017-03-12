Sports Listen

Rangers-Red Wings Sum

By master
March 12, 2017
N.Y. Rangers 1 2 1—4
Detroit 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Mcdonagh 4 (Grabner, Hayes), 19:33 (sh).

Second Period_2, Detroit, Nielsen 14 (Nyquist, Abdelkader), 5:35 (pp). 3, N.Y. Rangers, Mcdonagh 5 (Staal, Buchnevich), 16:50. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Hayes 17 (J.Miller, Grabner), 17:27.

Third Period_5, N.Y. Rangers, Stepan 13 (Kreider, Zuccarello), 16:01 (pp).

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 9-13-9_31. Detroit 8-9-7_24.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 1 of 2; Detroit 1 of 4.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Raanta 14-6-0 (24 shots-23 saves). Detroit, Mrazek 15-19-7 (31-27).

A_20,027 (20,066). T_2:17.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Tony Sericolo.

The Associated Press

