Rangers remain road warriors with 3-0 win at Kings

By DAN GREENSPAN
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 1:23 am < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Derek Stepan scored late in the second period, Antii Raanta made 30 saves for his eighth career shutout and the New York Rangers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 on Saturday night.

Ryan McDonagh added a power-play goal and Rick Nash scored an empty-netter for the Rangers, who have won eight of their last 10 road games.

Jonathan Quick made 17 saves for the Kings, who dropped nine points behind St. Louis for the second wild card in the Western Conference with eight games to play.

Raanta was sharp in his last start before Henrik Lundqvist is set to return from a hip injury, denying Tyler Toffoli and Jonny Brodzinski on breakaways and stuffing Drew Doughty late in the third. Raanta earned his fourth shutout of the season, two more than Lundqvist has in 2016-17.

McDonagh scored four seconds into a double minor against Andy Andreoff for high-sticking, putting a long shot through Quick’s legs.

