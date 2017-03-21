Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitantsAgain with the millennialsPay adjustment?How's your morale?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Raptors snap 11-game losing…

Raptors snap 11-game losing against Bulls with 122-120 win

By PAUL ATTFIELD
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 10:32 pm < a min read
Share

TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 42 points, and the Toronto Raptors snapped an 11-game losing streak against the Chicago Bulls by rallying for a wild 122-120 overtime win on Tuesday night.

DeRozan shot 17 of 38 from the floor and also collected eight assists. Cory Joseph had 19 points for the Raptors, and Serge Ibaka scored 16 before he was ejected for his role in a memorable fight with Robin Lopez during the third quarter.

Jimmy Butler had 37 points for the Bulls, and Rajon Rondo finished with 24. It was Chicago’s first loss to Toronto since Dec. 31, 2013.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

Following a Butler 3-pointer with 3:58 remaining in the third quarter, giving Chicago a 16-point lead, Lopez swatted the ball out of the hand of Ibaka. The two squared up in the middle of a crowd and Lopez swung and missed Ibaka, who returned in kind, barely connecting with the head of the center.

Advertisement

Lopez and Ibaka were ejected following a long review period. Chicago forward Nikola Mirotic and Raptors assistant coach Jamaal Magloire received offsetting technical fouls after getting into a shoving match following the melee.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Raptors snap 11-game losing…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: NASA launches ranger 9

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Army's Special Ops "Black Daggers" parachute team

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6792 -0.0410 1.39%
L 2020 25.0752 -0.1190 2.42%
L 2030 27.7578 -0.2068 3.47%
L 2040 29.7942 -0.2635 3.99%
L 2050 17.0368 -0.1738 4.47%
G Fund 15.2662 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5596 0.0385 0.94%
C Fund 32.4787 -0.4049 5.95%
S Fund 41.8559 -0.9644 4.66%
I Fund 26.2516 -0.1618 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.