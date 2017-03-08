Sports Listen

Ravens cut Elvis Dumervil, who fought injuries in 2016

March 8, 2017
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Elvis Dumervil has been cut by the Baltimore Ravens, who were looking to free up salary cap room before the start of free agency.

Dumervil missed eight games last season because of injuries and finished with only three sacks. Two years earlier, he set the team single-season record with 17 sacks.

The Ravens did not rule out the possibility of bringing him back at a lesser price.

In a statement Wednesday, general manager Ozzie Newsome said, “”We have not closed the door on the possibility of him returning in the future.”

Newsome called Dumervil “a leader for us on and off the field.”

The 33-year-old Dumervil is a five-time Pro Bowler. He played four seasons in Baltimore after a successful run with the Denver Broncos.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

