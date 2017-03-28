Sports Listen

Trending:

Pilot problem for Air Force?'Official time' on the riseFeedback for our website?
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Chat now with Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS.

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rays bolster depth, acquire…

Rays bolster depth, acquire OF Peter Bourjos from White Sox

By master
and The Associated Press March 28, 2017 2:35 pm < a min read
Share

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have bolstered their outfield depth, acquiring speedy Peter Bourjos from the Chicago White Sox for cash or a player to be named,

The deal Tuesday potentially provides the Rays with a right-handed hitting backup for Gold Glove center fielder Kevin Kiermaier.

Bourjos hit .251 with five homers and 23 RBIs in 123 games with the Philadelphia Phillies last season. He signed a minor league contract with the White Sox on Jan. 30 and batted .313 in 19 spring training games.

Join the online chat now with Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS.

The 29-year-old has also played for the Los Angeles Angels and St. Louis Cardinals over seven seasons.

Advertisement

The White Sox also announced left-handed pitchers Cory Luebke and Matt Purke were assigned to minor league camp.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rays bolster depth, acquire…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Andrew Jackson

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Mixed-martial artist teaches airman at USO show

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6958 0.0028 1.39%
L 2020 25.1062 0.0008 2.42%
L 2030 27.8029 -0.0022 3.47%
L 2040 29.8492 -0.0037 3.99%
L 2050 17.0714 -0.0030 4.47%
G Fund 15.2722 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.6211 0.0238 0.94%
C Fund 32.4465 -0.0335 5.95%
S Fund 42.0909 0.0445 4.66%
I Fund 26.4025 0.0036 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.