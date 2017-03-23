Sports Listen

Read scores go-ahead goal in 2nd, Flyers beat Wild 3-1

By PATRICK DONNELLY
and The Associated Press March 23, 2017 10:54 pm < a min read
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matt Read scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period, Steve Mason stopped 24 shots and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1 Thursday night.

Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek also scored for the Flyers, who won for the third time in their last eight games (3-5-0).

Zach Parise scored for Minnesota and Devin Dubnyk stopped 24 shots for the Wild, who have lost six of their last seven.

Parise put the Wild ahead 1-0 just 2:07 into the game with his 17th of the season. Couturier tied it with 2:01 remaining in the opening period.

Read knocked in a loose puck just 21 seconds into the second to put the Flyers ahead for good. Voracek sealed it with an empty-netter in the final minute.

