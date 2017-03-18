Sports Listen

Records: Doctor didn’t disclose USA Gymnastics investigation

By master
March 18, 2017
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Records show a Michigan State University doctor resigned in January after learning the school was considering her termination because she didn’t disclose that USA Gymnastics was investigating Dr. Larry Nassar.

The Lansing State Journal reports (http://on.lsj.com/2n94VC6 ) that documents obtained from Brooke Lemmen’s personnel file through the Freedom of Information Act reveal she also removed patient records at Nassar’s request.

Nassar was a Michigan State and USA Gymnastics sports doctor. He’s charged with molesting gymnasts who came to him for treatments. Nassar has denied wrongdoing.

Lemmen’s attorney, Aaron Kemp, told The Associated Press on Saturday that she removed gymnastics competition files to safeguard them from Nassar.

Kemp also says Lemmen never was told by Nassar or USA Gymnastics about sexual assault allegations in 2015. Instead, there were questions about his medical techniques.

