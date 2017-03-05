Sports Listen

Red Bulls rally to spoil Atlanta United’s debut, 2-1

By CHARLES ODUM
and The Associated Press March 5, 2017 9:55 pm < a min read
ATLANTA (AP) — New York scored two second-half goals in a span of about 6 minutes and the Red Bulls rallied for a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Sunday night.

New York’s comeback spoiled the inaugural Major League Soccer match for Atlanta United, the expansion team that had the support of a sellout crowd of 55,000.

Yamil Asad scored the first goal in Atlanta United history late in the first half for a 1-0 lead.

The Red Bulls finally pulled even in the second half. Shortly after Atlanta goalkeeper Alec Kann blocked a shot by New York’s Felipe, the Red Bulls scored on a header by Daniel Royer in the 76th minute.

Officials ruled Atlanta’s Anton Walkes kicked the ball into the Atlanta United net for the Red Bulls’ go-ahead goal. New York’s Bradley Wright-Phillips appeared to score the goal on a pass from Kemar Lawrence in the 83rd minute, but the decisive contact on the ball was ruled to have come from Walkes.

