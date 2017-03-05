Sports Listen

Red Sox 11, Braves 1

By master
and The Associated Press March 5, 2017 4:01 pm < a min read
Atlanta Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Johnson cf 2 0 0 0 Pedroia 2b 2 1 1 0
R.Ddder ph 2 1 1 0 Hrnndez 2b 3 2 2 1
K.Szuki c 3 0 1 1 Bnntndi lf 3 1 2 1
Morales c 1 0 0 0 Ju.Lake lf 1 1 0 0
Ri.Ruiz 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Betts rf 2 0 1 2
C.Walsh ph 1 0 0 0 B.Brntz pr 2 1 1 1
C.Wlker 1b 2 0 0 0 Ramirez dh 3 0 0 0
Fnmayor ph 2 0 0 0 A.Craig ph 2 1 1 2
Camargo ss 2 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 3 0 0 0
S.Kzmar ss 1 0 0 0 S.Trvis 1b 2 1 1 1
R.Acuna rf 2 0 1 0 Brd Jr. cf 2 0 0 0
L.Adams rf 2 0 0 0 Cstillo cf 1 1 1 1
A.Riley dh 2 0 0 0 Rtledge 3b 1 0 0 0
Dvidson lf 2 0 0 0 R.Dvers 3b 2 0 0 0
A.Wlker ph 1 0 0 0 Vazquez c 3 0 0 0
Dmritte 2b 2 0 0 0 D.Btler c 1 0 0 0
D.Moore 2b 1 0 1 0 Marrero ss 2 0 1 0
Tzu.Lin 2b 1 2 1 2
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 36 11 12 11
Atlanta 000 001 000—1
Boston 100 020 80x—11

E_Walker (1), Camargo (4), Marrero (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Boston 1. LOB_Atlanta 5, Boston 6. 2B_Didder (1), Benintendi 2 (4), Betts (3), Travis (3), Castillo (2), Lin (1). SB_Hernandez (1), Bradley Jr. (1), Lin (1). CS_Johnson (1). SF_Betts (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Foltynewicz L, 0-1 3 2 1 1 1 1
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Roe 1 3 2 2 0 1
Boyer 1 0 0 0 0 0
Weigel 0 4 6 6 2 0
Sims 2 3 2 2 0 3
Boston
Kendrick W, 1-0 4 0 0 0 1 1
Hembree H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 3
Ross Jr. H, 1 1 2 1 1 1 1
Ramirez H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2
Workman 1 1 0 0 0 0
Ysla 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Clint Fagan.

T_2:49. A_9,744

