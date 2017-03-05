Red Sox 11, Braves 1

|Atlanta
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Johnson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pedroia 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|R.Ddder ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Hrnndez 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|K.Szuki c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Morales c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ju.Lake lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ri.Ruiz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Betts rf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|C.Walsh ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Brntz pr
|2
|1
|1
|1
|C.Wlker 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fnmayor ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Craig ph
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Camargo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mreland 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Kzmar ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Trvis 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|R.Acuna rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Brd Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Adams rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cstillo cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|A.Riley dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rtledge 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dvidson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Dvers 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Wlker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vazquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dmritte 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Btler c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Moore 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Marrero ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Tzu.Lin 2b
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|36
|11
|12
|11
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|000—1
|Boston
|100
|020
|80x—11
E_Walker (1), Camargo (4), Marrero (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Boston 1. LOB_Atlanta 5, Boston 6. 2B_Didder (1), Benintendi 2 (4), Betts (3), Travis (3), Castillo (2), Lin (1). SB_Hernandez (1), Bradley Jr. (1), Lin (1). CS_Johnson (1). SF_Betts (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Foltynewicz L, 0-1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Roe
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Boyer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weigel
|0
|4
|6
|6
|2
|0
|Sims
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Boston
|Kendrick W, 1-0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hembree H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Ross Jr. H, 1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ramirez H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Workman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ysla
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Clint Fagan.
T_2:49. A_9,744
