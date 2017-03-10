Sports Listen

Red Sox 4, Orioles 0

March 10, 2017
Baltimore Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tavarez cf 3 0 3 0 Hrnndez ss 3 1 1 0
C.Gntry rf 0 0 0 0 Meneses ss 1 0 0 0
Gvtella 2b 3 0 0 0 C.Young lf 3 1 1 1
Rickard lf 1 0 0 0 Bgsevic lf 1 0 0 0
Hyu.Kim lf 2 0 0 0 Bnntndi cf 3 0 0 0
Schafer cf 1 0 0 0 Cstillo cf 1 0 0 0
Johnson 3b 3 0 1 0 Ramirez dh 2 1 0 0
R.Andno 3b 1 0 0 0 S.Trvis 1b 3 0 1 1
Dckrson rf 2 0 0 0 Swihart c 2 1 1 0
Wshngtn 1b 1 0 0 0 Rtledge 3b 2 0 1 1
Mancini 1b 3 0 1 0 R.Dvers 3b 1 0 0 0
S.Coyle 2b 0 0 0 0 B.Brntz rf 3 0 0 0
Flherty ss 2 0 1 0 Marrero 2b 2 0 0 0
P.Jnish ss 1 0 0 0
Fr.Pena c 3 0 0 0
A.Wynns c 1 0 0 0
Sntnder dh 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 0 6 0 Totals 27 4 5 3
Baltimore 000 000 000—0
Boston 300 100 00x—4

E_Pena (1). DP_Baltimore 2, Boston 1. LOB_Baltimore 8, Boston 2. 2B_Mancini (4), Flaherty (1). 3B_Hernandez (2). SB_Tavarez (4), Young (1), Marrero (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Jimenez L, 0-1 3 4 4 3 2 3
Lee 3 1 0 0 1 4
Brach 1 0 0 0 0 1
Liranzo 1 0 0 0 0 1
Boston
Kendrick W, 2-0 4 4 0 0 2 2
Kelly H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Olmos H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 1
Maddox H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Callahan H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ysla 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_by_Callahan (Gentry).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:29. A_9,957

Sports News
Leave A Comment
Red Sox 4, Orioles 0
