Sports Listen

Trending:

EPASocial MediaCOLAWorkforceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
WATCH LIVE HUD Secretary Ben Carson to deliver first address to workforce at 1 p.m. EST

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Red Wings recall D-man…

Red Wings recall D-man Robbie Russo to replace Ryan Sproul

By master
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 11:16 am < a min read
Share

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have called up defenseman Robbie Russo to replace Ryan Sproul on the roster.

Russo, who was recalled Monday, is expected to make his NHL debut Tuesday night at Toronto.

Sproul is out with a knee injury. He had one goal and six assists in 27 games this season.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

The 24-year-old Russo had 31 points and a plus-14 rating with the Grand Rapids Griffins and was an American Hockey League All-Star this season. The Westmont, Illinois, native had an AHL-best plus-40 rating for the Griffins last year, his first as a pro, and became the first in franchise history to make the second All-Star and All-Rookie teams in the same season. The New York Islanders drafted him in the fourth round in 2011 but didn’t sign the former Notre Dame standout.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Red Wings recall D-man…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1902: Permanent U.S. Census Bureau established

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.