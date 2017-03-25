Reds 11, Athletics 6

|Cincinnati
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Praza 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|R.Davis cf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Blndino 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Schrock 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Z.Czart ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|M.Joyce rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|B.Trhan ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Theroux c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schbler rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Lwrie 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|McElroy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Lambo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Dvall lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Plouffe 3b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|L.Lndry lf
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Trsvich ph
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Rburn 1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|St.Vogt dh
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Elzalde 1b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sprtman pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jnnings cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|O’Grady cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|K.Wlson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Trner c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Y.Alnso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ch.Okey c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vi.Rosa 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Irbrren 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Mrincov lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Sprks 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Mrtin ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Garrett sp
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|Jo.Siri rf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|39
|11
|15
|11
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|Cincinnati
|060
|000
|203—11
|Oakland
|101
|130
|000—6
E_Manaea (1), Marincov (2). DP_Cincinnati 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Cincinnati 9, Oakland 10. 2B_Cozart (4), Landry (1), Elizalde (3), Garrett (1), Siri (1), Martin (1). 3B_Turner (2), Plouffe (2). HR_Davis (1). SB_O’Grady (1), Davis (6). CS_Marincov (1). SF_Okey (1), Vogt 2 (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Luetge W, 2-0
|1 2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Hendrix H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Peralta H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Bernardino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Garrett
|5
|7
|6
|6
|3
|4
|Oakland
|Manaea
|3
|5
|6
|5
|5
|1
|Sanchez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Casilla
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doolittle L, 0-1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Kurcz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bragg
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Smith
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Bragg (Blandino).
WP_Garrett, Manaea, Doolittle.
Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.
Umpires_Home, Garrett Patterson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:22. A_5,051