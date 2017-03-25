Sports Listen

Reds 11, Athletics 6

By master
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 7:36 pm < a min read
Cincinnati Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Praza 2b 4 1 2 1 R.Davis cf 3 3 2 1
Blndino 2b 1 0 1 0 Schrock 2b 0 0 0 0
Z.Czart ss 3 1 1 1 M.Joyce rf 1 1 0 0
B.Trhan ss 2 0 0 0 Theroux c 0 0 0 0
Schbler rf 3 1 1 1 J.Lwrie 2b 4 0 1 2
McElroy ph 1 0 0 0 A.Lambo lf 1 0 0 0
A.Dvall lf 2 0 0 1 Plouffe 3b 2 1 2 1
L.Lndry lf 2 2 2 0 Trsvich ph 3 0 0 0
R.Rburn 1b 2 0 1 2 St.Vogt dh 1 0 0 2
Elzalde 1b 2 2 2 1 Sprtman pr 0 0 0 0
Jnnings cf 3 0 0 0 Phegley c 3 0 1 0
O’Grady cf 2 1 1 0 K.Wlson ph 1 0 0 0
S.Trner c 4 1 2 1 Y.Alnso 1b 4 0 1 0
Ch.Okey c 0 0 0 1 Vi.Rosa 1b 1 0 0 0
Irbrren 3b 2 1 0 0 Mrincov lf 4 0 0 0
T.Sprks 3b 2 0 0 0 R.Mrtin ss 4 1 2 0
Garrett sp 2 1 1 0
Jo.Siri rf 2 0 1 2
Totals 39 11 15 11 Totals 32 6 9 6
Cincinnati 060 000 203—11
Oakland 101 130 000—6

E_Manaea (1), Marincov (2). DP_Cincinnati 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Cincinnati 9, Oakland 10. 2B_Cozart (4), Landry (1), Elizalde (3), Garrett (1), Siri (1), Martin (1). 3B_Turner (2), Plouffe (2). HR_Davis (1). SB_O’Grady (1), Davis (6). CS_Marincov (1). SF_Okey (1), Vogt 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Luetge W, 2-0 1 2-3 2 0 0 2 2
Hendrix H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Peralta H, 2 1 0 0 0 2 1
Bernardino 1 0 0 0 1 1
Garrett 5 7 6 6 3 4
Oakland
Manaea 3 5 6 5 5 1
Sanchez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Casilla 1 0 0 0 0 0
Madson 1 2 0 0 0 0
Doolittle L, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 3
Kurcz 1 1 0 0 0 1
Bragg 2-3 4 3 3 0 1
Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Bragg (Blandino).

WP_Garrett, Manaea, Doolittle.

Umpires_Home, Garrett Patterson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:22. A_5,051

