Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?This keeps DoD up at nightCan you afford to retire?$52B dilemma
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Reds 5, Cubs 2

Reds 5, Cubs 2

By master
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 10:46 pm < a min read
Share
Chicago Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Schwrbr lf 3 1 2 2 Z.Czart ss 3 0 0 0
K.Brynt 3b 2 0 0 0 Msoraco c 3 0 1 0
Montero c 3 0 0 0 J.Votto 1b 2 1 1 0
Russell ss 2 0 0 0 A.Dvall lf 2 1 1 2
Heyward rf 2 0 0 0 E.Sarez 3b 1 1 0 0
Ia.Happ 2b 0 0 0 0 Schbler cf 2 0 1 0
Cndlrio 1b 2 0 0 0 Kvlehan rf 1 1 1 0
M.Szczr dh 2 1 1 0 Irbrren 2b 2 1 1 2
Jon.Jay cf 2 0 0 0 Feldman sp 2 0 1 1
Totals 18 2 3 2 Totals 18 5 7 5
Chicago 000 02x xxx—2
Cincinnati 000 50x xxx—5

E_Iribarren (3). DP_Chicago 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Chicago 4, Cincinnati 3. 2B_Schebler (2), Iribarren (1). HR_Schwarber (3), Duvall (3). CS_Schwarber (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Williams L, 0-1 3 1-3 5 5 5 1 1
Zastryzny 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati
Feldman W, 1-1 5 3 2 2 3 3

HBP_by_Williams (Kivlehan).

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Mike Winters; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chris Segal.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.
Advertisement

T_1:31. A_11,553

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Reds 5, Cubs 2
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Gary Sinise receives award at USO awards dinner

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6847 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.0854 0.0102 2.42%
L 2030 27.7720 0.0142 3.47%
L 2040 29.8109 0.0167 3.99%
L 2050 17.0466 0.0098 4.47%
G Fund 15.2672 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5956 0.0360 0.94%
C Fund 32.5407 0.0620 5.95%
S Fund 41.8781 0.0222 4.66%
I Fund 26.2056 -0.0460 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.