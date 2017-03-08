Redskins re-sign tight end Vernon Davis to 3-year contract

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Redskins have re-signed tight end Vernon Davis to a three-year contract.

Davis revealed the length of the deal on his Snapchat account late Tuesday night. The team announced the new contract Wednesday morning.

The 33-year-old Davis revitalized his career last season with Washington, starting 14 games and catching 44 passes for 583 yards and two touchdowns. In 11 NFL seasons, the Maryland product has 505 receptions for 6,424 yards and 57 touchdowns.

Davis was traded from the San Francisco 49ers to the Denver Broncos in 2015 and won the Super Bowl as a complementary player. The Broncos let him go, allowing him to sign with the Redskins last year.

The D.C. native said after the season that he could see himself playing six more years. A picture posted to his Snapchat showing him on the phone and looking at his contract included the message, “A Redskin for three more years.”

After the season, Davis said he felt like he did back in 2007 or 2008 and wasn’t as sore as in years past. His role was smaller than it was earlier in his career as Washington’s No. 2 tight end behind Jordan Reed, but injuries to Reed pressed Davis into No. 1 duties at times.

Davis called it “probably one of the best seasons” of his career and said he’d love to finish it with the Redskins. He would be 35 at the end of the 2019 season if he finishes out this deal.

