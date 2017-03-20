Sports Listen

Sports News

Remaining Free Agents

By master
March 20, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — The 26 remaining free agents:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (1) — Nolan Reimold, of.

CHICAGO (1) — Justin Morneau, dh.

CLEVELAND (2) — Marlon Byrd, of; Coco Crisp, of.

HOUSTON (1) — Doug Fister, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (1) — Luke Hochevar, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Tim Lincecum, rhp; C.J. Wilson, lhp.

NEW YORK (2) — Billy Butler, of; Mark Teixeira, 1b.

OAKLAND (1) — Sam Fuld, of.

TAMPA BAY (1) — Alexei Ramirez, ss.

TEXAS (1) — Colby Lewis, rhp.

TORONTO (1) — Dioner Navarro, c.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (1) — A.J. Pierzynski, c.

CHICAGO (1) — David Ross, c.

CINCINNATI (1) — Alfredo Simon, rhp.

MIAMI (1) — Jeff Francoeur, of.

MILWAUKEE (1) — Chris Capuano, lhp.

NEW YORK (1) — Kelly Johnson, 2b-3b.

PHILADELPHIA (1) — Ryan Howard, 1b.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Jerome Williams, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (1) — Edwin Jackson, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (3) — Javier Lopez, lhp; Angel Pagan, of; Jake Peavy, rhp.

