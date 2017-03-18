Sports Listen

Revolution-FC Dallas, Sums

March 18, 2017
New England 1 0—1
Dallas 0 2—2

First half_1, New England, Nguyen, 0 (penalty kick), 10th minute.

Second half_2, Dallas, Urruti, 1, 71st. 3, Dallas, Urruti, 2, 77th.

Goalies_New England, Cody Cropper, Matt Turner; Dallas, Chris Seitz, Jesse Gonzalez.

Yellow Cards_Lamah, Dallas, 37th; Figueroa, Dallas, 54th; Agudelo, New England, 73rd.

Referee_Alan Kelly.

___

Lineups

New England_Cody Cropper; Benjamin Angoua, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Andrew Farrell, Chris Tierney (Teal Bunbury, 84th); Scott Caldwell, Diego Fagundez, Xavier Kouassi (Femi Hollinger-Janzen, 79th), Lee Nguyen; Juan Agudelo (Kelyn Rowe, 76th), Kei Kamara.

Dallas_Chris Seitz; Maynor Figueroa, Hernan Grana, Matt Hedges, Walker Zimmermann; Kellyn Acosta, Carlos Gruezo, Roland Lamah (Atiba Harris, 81st), Paxton Pomykal (Tesho Akindele, 60th); Cristian Colman (Michael Barrios, 46th), Maximiliano Urruti.

The Associated Press

