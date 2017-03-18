Ricky Taylor closes out 2nd huge win of SportsCar season

SEBRING, Fla. (AP) — Ricky Taylor closed out yet another huge win for Wayne Taylor Racing by guiding the team to its first victory in the Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Taylor also was the closing driver two months ago as the team won the IMSA SportsCar championship season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona. The lineup Saturday included Taylor’s younger brother, Jordan, and British driver Alexander Lynn.

The victory for the Taylors comes 21 years after father, Wayne, opened the season with wins at Daytona and Sebring. Now Wayne Taylor is celebrating as a team owner as his sons give the new Cadillac Dpi program its second win in two races.

Cadillac finished 1-2-3 as Action Express Racing finished second and third.

Antonio Garcia led Corvette Racing to the victory in the GT Le Mans Class.