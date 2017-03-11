Sports Listen

Rielly scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs over Hurricanes

By KYLE GLASER
and The Associated Press March 11, 2017 10:23 pm < a min read
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Morgan Rielly scored 2:13 into overtime to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Saturday night.

Rielly’s wrist shot past Cam Ward gave Toronto its third straight victory and moved them one point ahead of the New York Islanders for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Mitch Marner and James van Riemsdyk also scored for Toronto, and Frederik Andersen made 36 saves.

Victor Rask and Teuvo Teravainen scored for Carolina, which has lost 11 of 15 games. Ward made 23 saves but couldn’t steer aside Rielly’s shot, which bounced off his left leg pad and angled into the back corner of the net.

The Hurricanes led twice but couldn’t hold it either time.

Rask opened the scoring when he corralled a rolling puck below the right faceoff dot and flipped it over Andersen’s left shoulder 8:59 into the first period.

