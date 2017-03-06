Sports Listen

Robb Stauber named head coach of US women for Worlds

By master
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 2:06 pm < a min read
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Robb Stauber has been named the head coach of the U.S. women’s hockey team for the 2017 World Championships, which start later this month in Plymouth, Michigan.

USA Hockey announced Stauber’s appointment on Monday. He replaces Ken Klee, who led the U.S. to gold medals at the previous two world championships. USA Hockey has been naming coaches for individual events. Stauber was previously the goaltending coach for the U.S. and led the team in a pair of exhibition games against Canada last December.

Stauber has been involved with the women’s national team since 2010 and was the goaltenders coach for the team that won a silver medal at the Sochi Games in 2014.

The players for the world championships will be announced on Tuesday.

