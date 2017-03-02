Sports Listen

Roberts, Robinson help Georgia women advance in SEC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Pachis Roberts scored 15 points with nine rebounds, Caliya Robinson made the clinching free throws with four seconds left and eighth-seeded Georgia edged ninth-seeded Auburn 56-52 in the second round of the Southeastern Conference basketball tournament on Thursday.

Robinson finished with 12 points and eight rebounds and Mackenzie Engram had 12 points and 10 boards for the Bulldogs (16-14), who face top-seeded and fifth ranked South Carolina in a quarterfinal game on Friday.

Tied entering the fourth quarter, Georgia built a five-point lead but a 3-pointer by Janiah McKay pulled the Tigers within 53-52 with 15 seconds left. Engram made one of two free throws two seconds later and after McKay missed a contested layup, Robinson rebounded and sealed the game at the line.

Georgia only made 6 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter but Auburn only made one of its last seven shots and was 3 of 16 in the final frame.

McKay finished with 13 points and Katie Frerking had 12 for the Tigers (17-14), who shot 29 percent for the game and 20 percent in the second half. Auburn was 4 of 12 behind the arc, 2 of 18 inside in the final 20 minutes.

