Robinson’s last-second 3 sends Pacers over Hawks, 97-96

By GEORGE HENRY
and The Associated Press March 5, 2017 4:01 pm < a min read
ATLANTA (AP) — Glenn Robinson III hit a 3-pointer with sixth-tenths of a second remaining, Paul George scored 34 points and the Indiana Pacers rallied in the closing minutes to beat the Atlanta Hawks 97-96 on Sunday.

Jeff Teague, in his first game back at Philips Arena after spending his first seven seasons with the Hawks, added 16 points and six assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr. finished with 24 points and Paul Millsap had 23 points and 10 rebounds for Atlanta, which has lost five of seven. Millsap’s 3-point attempt fell off the rim at the buzzer.

After Hardaway missed a 3, Teague pushed the ball up the floor and passed to George, who whipped the ball to C.J. Miles on the left side of the perimeter. Miles fed Robinson from the left corner for the wide-open shot.

Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer missed the game after getting suspended for bumping into a referee during Friday’s loss to Cleveland. Assistant Darvin Ham took his place.

