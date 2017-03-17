Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rockets-Pelicans, Box

Rockets-Pelicans, Box

By master
and The Associated Press March 17, 2017 10:21 pm < a min read
Share
HOUSTON (112)

Ariza 3-8 0-0 8, Anderson 3-9 0-0 8, Capela 3-9 0-2 6, Beverley 2-9 2-2 7, Harden 12-21 13-14 41, Dekker 0-0 0-0 0, Wiltjer 1-2 0-0 3, Harrell 5-5 3-5 13, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Gordon 4-13 1-1 12, Williams 4-11 6-8 14. Totals 37-88 25-32 112.

NEW ORLEANS (128)

Cunningham 3-5 1-2 7, Hill 8-13 8-9 30, Davis 10-18 4-5 24, Holiday 9-17 1-2 19, Selden 4-5 0-0 11, Ajinca 3-4 1-1 7, Frazier 6-11 1-2 14, Moore 3-9 2-2 9, Crawford 3-10 0-1 7. Totals 49-92 18-24 128.

Houston 23 27 31 31—112
New Orleans 36 32 31 29—128

3-Point Goals_Houston 13-40 (Harden 4-10, Gordon 3-7, Ariza 2-7, Anderson 2-7, Wiltjer 1-1, Beverley 1-4, Brown 0-1, Williams 0-3), New Orleans 12-34 (Hill 6-9, Selden 3-4, Moore 1-4, Crawford 1-4, Frazier 1-5, Davis 0-1, Cunningham 0-2, Holiday 0-5). Fouled Out_Harrell. Rebounds_Houston 46 (Harden 14), New Orleans 52 (Davis 15). Assists_Houston 18 (Harden 11), New Orleans 29 (Hill 7). Total Fouls_Houston 19, New Orleans 20. Technicals_Houston defensive three second, Houston team, Beverley, Anderson.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rockets-Pelicans, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.