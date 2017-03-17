Rockets-Pelicans, Box

HOUSTON (112)

Ariza 3-8 0-0 8, Anderson 3-9 0-0 8, Capela 3-9 0-2 6, Beverley 2-9 2-2 7, Harden 12-21 13-14 41, Dekker 0-0 0-0 0, Wiltjer 1-2 0-0 3, Harrell 5-5 3-5 13, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Gordon 4-13 1-1 12, Williams 4-11 6-8 14. Totals 37-88 25-32 112.

NEW ORLEANS (128)

Cunningham 3-5 1-2 7, Hill 8-13 8-9 30, Davis 10-18 4-5 24, Holiday 9-17 1-2 19, Selden 4-5 0-0 11, Ajinca 3-4 1-1 7, Frazier 6-11 1-2 14, Moore 3-9 2-2 9, Crawford 3-10 0-1 7. Totals 49-92 18-24 128.

Houston 23 27 31 31—112 New Orleans 36 32 31 29—128

3-Point Goals_Houston 13-40 (Harden 4-10, Gordon 3-7, Ariza 2-7, Anderson 2-7, Wiltjer 1-1, Beverley 1-4, Brown 0-1, Williams 0-3), New Orleans 12-34 (Hill 6-9, Selden 3-4, Moore 1-4, Crawford 1-4, Frazier 1-5, Davis 0-1, Cunningham 0-2, Holiday 0-5). Fouled Out_Harrell. Rebounds_Houston 46 (Harden 14), New Orleans 52 (Davis 15). Assists_Houston 18 (Harden 11), New Orleans 29 (Hill 7). Total Fouls_Houston 19, New Orleans 20. Technicals_Houston defensive three second, Houston team, Beverley, Anderson.