Rockets-Trail Blazers, Box

Rockets-Trail Blazers, Box

and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 1:07 am < a min read
HOUSTON (107)

Ariza 7-11 0-0 17, Capela 3-6 2-2 8, Beverley 2-6 5-5 9, Gordon 5-12 0-0 13, Harden 11-30 6-7 30, Dekker 1-2 0-0 2, Hilario 6-8 2-2 14, L.Williams 5-16 4-7 14. Totals 40-91 19-23 107.

PORTLAND (117)

Harkless 8-13 0-0 17, Vonleh 1-2 1-2 3, Nurkic 7-16 5-7 19, Lillard 10-18 7-7 31, McCollum 4-15 2-2 12, Aminu 5-10 3-4 15, Leonard 1-3 0-0 3, Crabbe 7-11 0-0 17, Turner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 43-90 18-22 117.

Houston 31 25 29 22—107
Portland 32 33 31 21—117

3-Point Goals_Houston 8-34 (Ariza 3-6, Gordon 3-7, Harden 2-13, Beverley 0-3, L.Williams 0-5), Portland 13-33 (Lillard 4-9, Crabbe 3-5, Aminu 2-5, McCollum 2-8, Leonard 1-2, Harkless 1-2, Turner 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 42 (Beverley, Harden 8), Portland 41 (Nurkic 11). Assists_Houston 18 (Harden, Hilario 4), Portland 24 (Lillard 11). Total Fouls_Houston 20, Portland 16. A_20,049 (19,980).

