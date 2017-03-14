Sports Listen

Rockies 4, Athletics 3

By master
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 7:56 pm < a min read
Colorado Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
G.Parra lf 3 0 1 0 R.Davis cf 3 1 1 0
Mundell ph 1 1 0 0 J.Dcker cf 0 0 0 0
R.Tapia cf 3 0 1 0 J.Lwrie 2b 3 0 1 1
Phllips 2b 1 0 0 0 Barreto pr 1 0 0 0
T.Story ss 2 0 1 0 M.Joyce rf 1 0 0 1
Tuchman pr 2 0 1 1 Prmelee rf 1 0 0 0
Pttrson 1b 4 0 1 0 K.Davis lf 3 0 0 0
Hlliard rf 1 0 1 1 A.d Aza lf 1 0 0 0
Crdullo rf 3 0 1 0 St.Vogt dh 3 0 0 0
N.Cevas rf 2 0 0 0 C.Pnder ph 1 0 0 0
C.Admes 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Smien ss 2 0 0 0
Valaika ph 1 1 0 0 Schrock 2b 1 0 0 0
Garneau c 3 0 2 0 Y.Alnso 1b 0 0 0 0
Bemboom c 1 1 1 2 M.Olson 1b 1 1 1 0
D.Cstro 2b 3 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0
Vazquez ph 1 0 0 0 Phegley c 2 1 1 1
Jo.Gray sp 2 0 1 0 Maxwell c 2 0 0 0
Ra.Ynoa ss 1 0 1 0
W.Rgers pr 0 1 0 0
Totals 36 4 12 4 Totals 29 3 5 3
Colorado 000 000 004—4
Oakland 000 030 000—3

DP_Colorado 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Colorado 10, Oakland 6. 2B_Garneau (3), Ynoa (1), Olson (1). HR_Bemboom (2). SB_Parra (3). CS_Semien (1). SF_Joyce (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Hoffman 2 4 3 3 1 1
Dunn 1 0 0 0 1 1
Estevez W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gray 3 2-3 1 0 0 3 6
Vasto 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Carasiti S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Oakland
Manaea 3 2-3 7 0 0 1 2
Castro 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Madson 1 1 0 0 0 0
Doolittle H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Axford H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Coulombe H, 2 1 1-3 1 4 4 2 1
Finnegan BS, 1-2 2-3 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Coulombe (Mundell).

WP_Hoffman, Carasiti.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Ben May; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:18. A_5,611

