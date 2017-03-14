Rockies 4, Athletics 3

|Colorado
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|G.Parra lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Davis cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mundell ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Dcker cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Tapia cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Lwrie 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Phllips 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barreto pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Story ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Joyce rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Tuchman pr
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Prmelee rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pttrson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Davis lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hlliard rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|A.d Aza lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crdullo rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|St.Vogt dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Cevas rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pnder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Admes 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Smien ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Valaika ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Schrock 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garneau c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Y.Alnso 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bemboom c
|1
|1
|1
|2
|M.Olson 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|D.Cstro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vazquez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Jo.Gray sp
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Maxwell c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ra.Ynoa ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|W.Rgers pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|12
|4
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|3
|Colorado
|000
|000
|004—4
|Oakland
|000
|030
|000—3
DP_Colorado 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Colorado 10, Oakland 6. 2B_Garneau (3), Ynoa (1), Olson (1). HR_Bemboom (2). SB_Parra (3). CS_Semien (1). SF_Joyce (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Hoffman
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Dunn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Estevez W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gray
|3 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Vasto
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Carasiti S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Oakland
|Manaea
|3 2-3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Castro
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doolittle H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Axford H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coulombe H, 2
|1 1-3
|1
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Finnegan
|BS, 1-2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Coulombe (Mundell).
WP_Hoffman, Carasiti.
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Ben May; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:18. A_5,611